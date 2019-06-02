Exported plastic sent back to Canada and some breast implants banned: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Do you know where your plastic waste ends up?

When you throw plastic recycling into a blue bin, you probably don't expect some of it to end up in shipping containers sent overseas, but that's exactly what's happening. Our investigation found that plastics from Canada were being dumped and burned in Malaysia. Now, Malaysia's government says it's sending that waste back to Canada. David Common was there when they opened up a shipping container full of contaminated plastics.

Biocell breast implants pulled from sale

Are breast implants safe? It's a question many women asked before going under the knife. Some of those women are getting a very different answer now that one type of implants has been barred from sale in Canada. The Alergan Biocell textured breast implants have been linked to a rare form of cancer. We went undercover to find out what some plastic surgeons tell their patients about the potential risks of breast implants.

Freezer alert: Breaded chicken strips

Those who eat chicken, listen up. There's been a national salmonella outbreak linked to some Compliments brand products. Canada's public health agency has linked the outbreak to nearly a dozen illnesses across seven provinces. A recent study said breaded chicken can make people sick as it often looks cooked, so the health agency is reminding consumers to cook your chicken thoroughly.

Compliments brand chicken strips have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

New passenger protections got your back

Starting in July, if you find yourself bumped off of an overbooked flight, you could be looking at a lot of compensation. New federal regulations say you could be eligible for between $900 and $2,400, depending on how long you have to wait for a new flight. However, this compensation won't apply to flight disruptions required for safety reasons. Check out our story comparing Canada vs. UK passenger rights.

Starting in July, if you find yourself bumped off of an overbooked flight, you could be looking at a lot of compensation. (Mike Cassese/Reuters)

How green are your groceries?

What's greener: traditional grocery shopping, or those delivered-to-your-door meal kits? The answer might surprise you. Researchers found that, even though meal kits used more packaging than grocery store meals, they created less food waste and greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

Researchers found that, even though meal kits used more packaging than grocery store meals, they created less food waste and greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. (HelloFresh/Associated Press)

What else is going on?

Many smokers may be switching to e-cigarettes to avoid cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke. But a new study out of Stanford University says e-cigarette flavourings could pose heart risk .

Many personal support workers leave their jobs within five years as a result of feeling overworked and undervalued. One Sudbury company is trying to change that by monitoring employees' hours to avoid burnout.

A blind man says he and his wife thought they were renewing their mortgages, but they say they were tricked by a GTA realtor into selling their east-side Toronto home .

WestJet told some of its passengers booked on flights to Cuba in 2017 that their flights were cancelled due to airport closures at their destination. WestJet has since gotten a formal warning for misleading passengers. But some affected passengers say the ruling is not enough, and that WestJet should be ordered to pay compensation.

An Ottawa woman tried to take out an insurance policy for her new high-rise condo, but was told she couldn't because of a floodwater warning. Her insurance company said that because the city of Ottawa declared a state of emergency last month due to floodwaters , they couldn't offer new insurance for buildings in areas that are under a flood or evacuation order — even if the building is a high-rise.

The latest in recalls

These IKEA bookshelves and glass cabinets pose an injury hazard because some of the shelf supports may not be long enough. This espresso maker poses a fire and burn hazard because its handle may be ignited by flames from a gas stove. This infants' Mori Zip-Up Sleep Suit doesn't meet flammability requirements for children's sleepwear. And these Argon 18 racing bicycles pose a safety risk because the seat could break.

MARKETPLACE NEEDS YOU!

Ever wanted to know more about your credit score? We want to talk to you. Email jenny.cowley@cbc.ca

What should we investigate next?

Our television season has wrapped, but you can catch up on previous Marketplace investigations on CBC Gem. From scams, misleading marketing claims, to products and services that could put your health at risk, we are working on bringing you brand new investigations this fall. If you have a story you think we should be covering, email us at marketplace@cbc.ca.