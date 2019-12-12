European Central Bank keeps rates low as new president takes helm

The European Central Bank (ECB) left its key interest rate benchmarks and stimulus programs unchanged on Thursday, when it held its first policy meeting under its newly appointed president, Christine Lagarde.

The decision follows a similar one by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to leave rates low as central banks monitor the health of major economies.

Lagarde used her first full news conference as head of the ECB on Thursday to promise a broad and open-ended strategic review of the bank's workings and served notice of a new style in communicating its thinking.

"I will have my own style. Don't over-interpret, don't second-guess, don't cross-reference. I am going to be myself and therefore probably different," she told reporters in what she billed as a short preamble before taking questions.

"You are not the only audience," Lagarde said, saying she would use different, non-technical language to take the bank's message to broader audiences.

She went on to announce that a planned review of how the ECB does business would aim to conclude by the end of next year and draw from a wide range of voices, including those from civil society and academia.

"It will aim not just preaching the gospel we think we master but also listening... There is no preconceived landing zone at this point in time," she added of the exercise, which mirrors a similar endeavour under way in the United States.

Doubts have grown about how much good additional central bank action can do to support developed economies; the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged and signalled it would leave them alone through 2020.

Lagarde is well known from her previous jobs as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and as French finance minister but investors will want to see how she communicates and explains the complexities of monetary policy to markets and voters.

Meanwhile, the IMF on Thursday said it fully supports the ECB's decision to leave its monetary policy unchanged for now.

"The IMF staff firmly supports maintaining strong monetary accommodation until the ECB's medium-term inflationary objective is met," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing.

Other themes that came to the fore at her news conference are her plans for a review of the bank's monetary policy framework and how it defines price stability, the goal it is supposed to seek under the European Union treaty. There's also been discussion of whether the ECB should do more to support financing of projects aimed at fighting environmental pollution and climate change.

Analysts will look for signals on how she will manage dissent on the ECB's 25-member governing council. A minority criticized the measures enacted under predecessor Mario Draghi on Sept. 12.

Those included a cut in the deposit rate to minus 0.5 per cent from minus 0.4 per cent. The rate is charged on excess cash left at the central bank overnight by commercial banks, so the negative rate is in effect a penalty that aims to push banks to lend the money to companies. The bank also started 20 billion euros ($29 billion Cdn) in monthly purchases of government and corporate bonds.