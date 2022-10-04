Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·Updated

Elon Musk to go ahead with Twitter takeover after all: report

Billionaire Elon Musk is expected to propose going ahead with his takeover of Twitter Inc. at $54.20 US per share, a Bloomberg news reporter tweeted on Tuesday.

Twitter shares up 12.7% on the news

Thomson Reuters ·
A news report says billionaire Elon Musk has decided to go ahead with his original offer to take over Twitter, despite fighting tooth and nail to get out of the deal. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion US deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13 per cent to $47.95 before trading was halted.

According to the report Tuesday, Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original price.

Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.

Musk's argument for winning the case — and thus walking away from the deal — has largely rested on his allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of "spam bot" accounts that are useless to advertisers.

But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court's head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now