Canadian economy cooled off in 3rd quarter, Statistics Canada says
Real gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.3 per cent in the third quarter, down from 3.5 per cent in the previous three-month period, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Bank of Canada expected to hold line on interest rates next week
Statistics Canada says the pace of economic growth in Canada slowed in the third quarter.
The federal agency says real gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.3 per cent in the three-month period. It also revised its reading for the second quarter to show growth at an annualized rate of 3.5 per cent, compared with its initial estimate of 3.7 per cent released in August.
Economists had expected annualized growth of 1.2 per cent in the third quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The Bank of Canada is making an interest rate announcement next week, and is widely expected to keep the key rate target on hold.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.