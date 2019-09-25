Skip to Main Content
CEO of eBay steps down as company seeks to sell assets
The CEO of eBay is stepping down as online retailer attempts to sell or spin off some of its major assets. CFO Scott Schenkel will become the interim chief executive as the company seeks a permanent replacement for CEO Devin Wenig.

In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo Devin Wenig CEO of eBay speaks at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Wenig is leaving eBay as the company continues to seek to sell off some assets. CFO Scott Schenkel will become interim CEO as the company seeks a permanent replacement. (Michel Euler/The Associated Press)

In March, eBay said it was considering the sale or spin-off its ticket-reselling site StubHub and its classified ads business after a push from activist investor Elliott Management. That review is ongoing and the company said Wednesday that it will provide an update on those efforts this fall.

EBay's marketplace is its biggest money maker, with StubHub and the classifieds business each bringing in less than 10% of its total revenue last year. Devin joined eBay in 2011 and became CEO in July 2015, after overseeing eBay's marketplaces business.

