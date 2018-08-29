U.S.-based owner of Town Shoes to close all 38 stores in Canada by January
About 400 workers employed by Town Shoes are expected to be affected by the closures
DSW Inc. says it will shutter its Town Shoes Ltd. brand and close its 38 stores, all in Canada.
Town Shoes was first created in Toronto in 1952 by entrepreneur Leonard Simpson.
Now based in Ohio, DSW says increasing competition in the footwear market and "significant" operating losses are to blame for closing the stores, effective by the end of its financial year, in January.
About 400 Town Shoes workers are expected to be affected, but DSW hopes to find them alternative employment through its Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse and DSW brands.
DSW purchased a 49.2 per cent interest in Town Shoes from Alberta Investment Management Corp. and other minority shareholders in May 2014 for $75.5 million and picked up the remaining stake in the company in May 2018 for $44.7 million.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.