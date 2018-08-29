DSW Inc. says it will shutter its Town Shoes Ltd. brand and close its 38 stores, all in Canada.

Town Shoes was first created in Toronto in 1952 by entrepreneur Leonard Simpson.

Now based in Ohio, DSW says increasing competition in the footwear market and "significant" operating losses are to blame for closing the stores, effective by the end of its financial year, in January.

About 400 Town Shoes workers are expected to be affected, but DSW hopes to find them alternative employment through its Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse and DSW brands.

DSW purchased a 49.2 per cent interest in Town Shoes from Alberta Investment Management Corp. and other minority shareholders in May 2014 for $75.5 million and picked up the remaining stake in the company in May 2018 for $44.7 million.