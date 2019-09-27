Online food delivery service DoorDash says it's the victim of a data breach in which the personal information of 4.9 million people was stolen, including names, email addresses, delivery addresses, phone numbers, and partial banking and credit card details.

DoorDash, which allows people to order food online for delivery to them, said Thursday an "unauthorized third party" accessed some of the San Francisco-based company's user data on May 4.

As a result, information on customers, merchants and even some delivery drivers was stolen, including partial — but not complete — banking and credit card data, and driver's licence numbers for 100,000 delivery people.

The company said it has closed the access point the cybercriminals used, but the result is anyone who joined the service before April 5, 2018, is possibly impacted. Anyone who joined after that date is not.

The company says it is in the process of contacting everyone affected, but as a precaution, it is encouraging all customers to change their passwords via a dedicated website.

The company operates in Canada, and data on Canadian customers is believed to have been included. But DoorDash did not immediately reply to a request for comment by CBC News as to how many Canadians may be impacted.

