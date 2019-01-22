Dollarama to launch online store for bulk purchases
Program will let primarily businesses buy items in high volume with delivery fee
Dollarama will soon allow customers to buy more than 1,000 of its products in bulk online and have them delivered for a fee.
After a five-week pilot program in Quebec, the Montreal-based discount retailer said Tuesday it will soon roll out the program on a permanent basis across the country.
Not everything the company sells in its stores will qualify, and you won't be able to buy items in quantities smaller than a caseload. But the program is targeted at businesses and customers who buy large amounts of items again and again at one of the chain's 1,203 existing locations.
"Product categories include: cleaning, clothing, electronics, food, hardware, health and beauty, home, kitchen, office, party, pets and toys," Dollarama said.
There will also be a delivery fee, which will vary according to the delivery address.