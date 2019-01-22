Dollarama to launch online store for bulk purchases

Dollarama will soon allow customers to buy more than 1,000 of its products in bulk online and have them delivered for a fee.

After a five-week pilot program in Quebec, the Montreal-based discount retailer said Tuesday it will soon roll out the program on a permanent basis across the country.

Not everything the company sells in its stores will qualify, and you won't be able to buy items in quantities smaller than a caseload. But the program is targeted at businesses and customers who buy large amounts of items again and again at one of the chain's 1,203 existing locations.

"Product categories include: cleaning, clothing, electronics, food, hardware, health and beauty, home, kitchen, office, party, pets and toys," Dollarama said.

There will also be a delivery fee, which will vary according to the delivery address.