Skip to Main Content
Dollarama to launch online store for bulk purchases

Dollarama to launch online store for bulk purchases

Dollarama will soon allow customers to buy more than 1,000 of its products in bulk online and have them delivered for a fee.

Program will let primarily businesses buy items in high volume with delivery fee

CBC News ·
The program will allow customers to buy more than 1,000 different items in bulk. (Dollarama.ca)

Dollarama will soon allow customers to buy more than 1,000 of its products in bulk online and have them delivered for a fee.

After a five-week pilot program in Quebec, the Montreal-based discount retailer said Tuesday it will soon roll out the program on a permanent basis across the country.

Not everything the company sells in its stores will qualify, and you won't be able to buy items in quantities smaller than a caseload. But the program is targeted at businesses and customers who buy large amounts of items again and again at one of the chain's 1,203 existing locations.

"Product categories include: cleaning, clothing, electronics, food, hardware, health and beauty, home, kitchen, office, party, pets and toys," Dollarama said.

There will also be a delivery fee, which will vary according to the delivery address.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us