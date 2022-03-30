A Canadian retail chain that made its name by selling things for a dollar is raising some of its prices to $5.

In its quarterly results on Wednesday, famously cost-conscious Montreal-based retailer Dollarama showed it is not immune to the inflationary pressures that every part of the economy is feeling right now by revealing it soon plans to sell items that cost up to $5.

At present, the most expensive items the chain sells cost $4, and most cost less than that.

"This will enable the corporation to maintain and enhance its broad product assortment and compelling value," the company said.

The company, which has 1,421 stores across Canada, said that while the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus hit its business hard over the busy holiday shopping season, on the whole the company fared comparatively well, with sales of $1.22 billion — up from $1.1 billion this time last year, and a quarterly profit of $220 million, up from $173 million a year ago.

This was achieved "while navigating the ebb and flow of the pandemic's impacts on retailers and consumer shopping patterns and in the context of supply chain and inflationary pressures," Neil Rossy, Dollarama president and CEO, said in a statement.

In the coming months the company says it expects to benefit from a positive sales environment compared with the same period last year. However, it cautioned that supply chain and other inflationary pressures are expected to be felt more this year.

While the company benefited from opening 24 new stores during the quarter, existing stores also saw higher sales, with same store sales growth clocking in at 5.7 per cent across the chain.

The company says its total volume of transactions rose by more than 10 per cent in the quarter, even as the average customer bill shrank by four per cent. That suggests customers were shopping more frequently but buying less with each store visit.

The strong financial performance gave the chain the confidence to hike its dividend to shareholders by 10 per cent. Starting now, the company will pay out 5.53 cents per share. That's up from 5.03 cents per share previously.