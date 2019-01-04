World stock markets soared on Friday, continuing a topsy-turvy ride that has lacked sustained direction in recent weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by more than 800 points, or almost four per cent, around midday, more than reversing an almost as large loss the day before, on hopes for progress in the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, and a strong U.S. jobs report.

The broader S&P 500 was also up about the same in percentage terms to 2,535. In Europe, Germany's Dax index was up by more than three per cent, while France's CAC-40 and London's FTSE was up just shy of three per cent.

In Toronto, the TSX's benchmark index jumped by more than 200 points, or about 1.5 per cent, to 14,430. The TSX was helped by a gain in the price of oil, by nearly $1 US, to just over $48 a barrel, its highest level in three weeks.

The Canadian dollar was just shy of 75 cents US, also its highest level since mid-December.

A big catalyst for the optimism was a strong U.S. jobs report that showed the U.S. economy added more than 300,000 jobs in December.

Word out of Washington that the U.S. and China will hold trade talks next week also buoyed investor sentiments, as did comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that the U.S. central bank will be flexible in judging whether to raise interest rates.

"A solid set of job numbers and some comfortable words from the chairman of the Federal Reserve have been just the ticket to get markets into bullish mode," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp told Reuters.