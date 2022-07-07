Disneyland's Facebook and Instagram pages hacked
Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked earlier on Thursday, with a series of inappropriate posts that were subsequently taken down, Walt Disney Co. said.
Hacker posted a series of profane content before they were removed
"We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation," the entertainment giant said in a statement.
Screenshots of the Instagram posts, which were posted online, contained profane and racist posts made by a person claiming to be a "super hacker here to bring revenge upon Disney land."
Disneyland has about 8.4 million followers on Instagram.
Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
