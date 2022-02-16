Skip to Main Content
Business

Disney World will no longer require indoor masking for vaccinated visitors

Walt Disney World in Florida has announced that masks will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations.

Change in mask policy takes effect Thursday at the Florida resort and theme park

The Associated Press ·
Guests wear masks to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney World announced this week that it would no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear masks. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/The Associated Press)

Starting this week, the masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception. Masks will be required for visitors ages two and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort's monorail, buses and sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday, Disney World officials said on the resort's website.

Current guidelines require all visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

After the new guidelines go into effect Thursday, Disney said unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now