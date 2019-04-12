Skip to Main Content
Disney's share price skyrockets as investors bet on new streaming service
Walt Disney shares are rocketing to an all-time high in early trading after the company moved aggressively into the streaming arena

Traders work at the post where Walt Disney Co. stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. Shares his an all-time high in early trading Friday as investors bet on a new streaming service unveiled Thursday. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Walt Disney shares are rocketing to an all-time high in early trading after the company moved aggressively into the streaming arena.

The Disney Plus video steaming is being released in tandem with a blockbuster lineup of films coming out this year, including Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX. 

Shares in The Walt Disney Co. hit $129.85 at the opening bell Friday, up 13 per cent.

Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 US per month, well below the $13 monthly fee charged by Netflix, which holds a dominant position in the streaming sector.

