Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day

Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.

Disney's mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday.

Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 US a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.

Disney didn't break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.

Analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe of Wedbush Securities said in a recent note to CBC News that Disney Plus could potentially hit its long term subscription targets for 2024 of 60 to 90 million subscribers two years earlier.

"With content being king and Netflix the clear leader in streaming ... the goal of Disney and Apple is clearly shaking this leadership position," they said.

Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.