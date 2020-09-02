China will resume direct flights to Beijing from Canada, 7 other nations

China's aviation regulator said Wednesday it will resume direct flights to Beijing from eight countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Australia and Canada, starting Sept. 3.

In March, Chinese authorities ordered all international flights to Beijing to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry, as the capital stepped up measures to battle imported infections.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would reimpose such curbs if more than three passengers test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival. Load factors on these flights will be strictly controlled.