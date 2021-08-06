380,000 dehumidifiers recalled in Canada for fire risk

Some 380,000 dehumidifiers sold under various brand names are being recalled in Canada because of a risk of overheating and catching fire.

Health Canada and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission have issued a voluntary recall involving more than two million of the appliances.

All affected models were made by a company called New Widetech, but were sold under various brand names, including:

AeonAir.

Amana.

ArcticAire.

Classic.

Commercial Cool.

Danby.

Danby Designer.

Danby Premiere.

De'Longhi.

Edgestar.

Friedrich.

Generations.

Haier.

Honeywell.

JMATEK/AirTek.

Idylis.

Ivation.

perfect aire.

SuperClima.

Whirlpool.

Whynte.

The sizes range from between 25 and 74 pints. They were sold at retailers including Lowe's, Walmart and Costco between February 2009 and August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

"Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier," the company said, adding that consumers with the affected models are asked to contact them.

The brand name, model number and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier. A complete list of recalled models can be found here.

The company said it is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

About two million of the units were sold in the U.S. Some 380,000 are in Canada and another 25,000 are in Mexico.