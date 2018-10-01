Retailers say they are OK with new trade rules that will allow Canadians to buy more from the United States duty free — because dire alternatives that would have been worse never came to pass.

One aspect of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement announced over the weekend is an increase in the so-called de minimis threshold for duty free shopping — the amount that Canadians can buy from a store in the U.S. and import to Canada without having to pay a duty.

Under the old rules, Canada's limit was $20 That's a fraction of the U.S. level of $800, a discrepancy that American trade officials were pressuring Canada to fix. Mexico agreed to raise its limit to $100 US from $50 previously, when officials agreed to their portion of the free trade deal in August.

Canada appears to have made a similar move, raising the de minimis threshold for duty free purchases to $150.

In one sense that's bad news for Canadian retailers, because it means Canadians can buy more from U.S. retailers over the internet, before being dinged with duties. But as economist Derek Burleton at Toronto-Dominion Bank put it, "it could have been worse."

Given that some had been lobbying for Canada's level to be set exponentially higher than that, the Retail Council of Canada said Monday that they will take it.

"That's a pretty big coup for our negotiation team," said Karl Littler, the senior vice-president of public affairs with the Retail Council of Canada, which represents 45,000 Canadian stores. "De minimis was the big one for us and it has landed significantly better than we had feared at the outset."

Far more important than the new duty free limits, Littler says, are the thresholds at which sales taxes will be levied. Under the old rules, $20 was the limit for both — meaning you could buy something from the U.S. for up to $20 and not pay any sales tax at all on the purchase, something that gave U.S. retailers a clearly unfair advantage.

The new rules will see those two figures decoupled from each other, and the tax threshold will rise to $40.

"We care much more about the $40 number than we do about the $150 number," Littler said. That's because while the concept of duties create a lot of anxiety, in reality they are fairly minimal — about two per cent, in the rare cases where they are even applied, according to Littler's calculations.

Official data shows Canada collected $5.5 billion in duties last year, a figure that is dwarfed by the hundreds of billions that Canadian retailers sold last year. A two per cent duty is unlikely to move the needle on a purchasing decision too much, but the same can't be said about taxes, where it can add up to 15 per cent to a purchase price, in some provinces, Littler says.

It's something economist Brett House at Scotiabank has been banging a drum about for more than a year, which is why he lamented the missed opportunity to lower the tax threshold even if Canada was bound to be forced to raise its duty free level.

"If you have to choose, push the [de minimis threshold] on duties up higher ... but then push the sales tax threshold down," he said. "Every time you push it up you are making the playing field less level for retailers."

Splitting the duty free limit from the taxation limit is a great idea in principle, and House says the final numbers the sides agreed upon was likely a concession on some other parts of the agreement. "If it got us something elsewhere, we'll never really know but maybe it was a useful concession," he said.