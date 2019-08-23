David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and donor, dead at 79
American billionaire industrialist David Koch, a former executive vice-president of conglomerate Koch Industries, and a major backer of conservative causes and political candidates, has died, his brother said on Friday.
Koch was one of 2 brothers who funded much of the U.S. conservative political movement
American billionaire industrialist David Koch, a former executive vice-president of conglomerate Koch Industries, and a major backer of conservative causes and political candidates, has died, his brother said on Friday.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.