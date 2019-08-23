Skip to Main Content
David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and donor, dead at 79
David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and donor, dead at 79

American billionaire industrialist David Koch, a former executive vice-president of conglomerate Koch Industries, and a major backer of conservative causes and political candidates, has died, his brother said on Friday.

Koch was one of 2 brothers who funded much of the U.S. conservative political movement

Along with his brother Charles, billionaire David Koch, shown here, funded much of the U.S. conservative political movement. Koch died Friday at 79. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

More to come

