The name that Bombardier has said for a decade was its future is now no more, as Airbus officially renamed the C Series aircraft as the A220, bringing it in line with its other jets.

Airbus President Guillaume Faury announced the move in a tweet Tuesday, telling followers that the line of planes his company acquired effectively for free last year is now formally renamed the A220.

Today is a momentous day in the history of Airbus and <a href="https://twitter.com/Bombardier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bombardier</a>. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A220?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A220</a> is now a full member of our family and we are all ready to unleash the full potential of this aircraft for the benefit of our customers, shareholders, passengers and employees. <a href="https://t.co/a23MxqmCrt">pic.twitter.com/a23MxqmCrt</a> —@GuillaumeFaury

Last fall, the two companies came together on a joint venture to make the planes, after the U.S. threatened to impose harsh tariffs on any C Series jets imported into the U.S.

Europe-based Airbus has many U.S. manufacturing facilities, and why moving parts of the jet's production to those locations helped Montreal-based Bombardier get around the tariffs.

The deal saw Airbus receive a 50.1 per cent stake in the project, with the Quebec government holding 19 per cent and Bombardier owning about 30 per cent of the C Series project on which it had once pinned its hopes.

Under the deal, the C Series's head office and main assembly line will be located in Mirabel, Que., building orders for the world market. But any planes destined for the U.S. will be built in an Airbus facility in Mobile, Ala.

The jet formally known as the C Series 100 will now be known as the A220-100, while the larger C Series 300 will be the A220-300.

The move also comes after multiple production delays in getting the planes off the ground. Sales started off sluggish, but have picked up in recent years.

Bombardier had marketed the plane as being the most fuel efficient in its class — the fast-growing 100- to 150-seat plane market. Neither Airbus nor U.S. rival Boeing makes a truly comparable plane with a similar seat capacity.

The closest is likely the Airbus A320, which holds 180 people. Airbus hasn't booked a new order for an A320 in three years, as demand is waning. Airlines have mainly been ordering either smaller, single-aisle planes, such as the C Series, or gigantic jumbo jets capable of flying several hundred people, like the Boeing 777.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders said the company forecasts that up to 6,000 jets like the C Series will be sold in the next 20 years. "Our top priority is selling the aircraft like crazy," he told journalists last week.