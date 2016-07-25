CRTC publishes internet code of conduct that ISPs must abide by

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has released an internet code of conduct meant to allow Canadians to benefit from easier-to-understand contracts, clearer information about prices and protection from unexpected charges.

The code will come into effect on Jan. 31, 2020, and will apply to Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel, Vidéotron, Shaw Telecom, Xplornet and Northwestel.

The code, administered by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS), will enforce that these ISPs tell customers when they reach 75 per cent, 90 per cent and 100 per cent of their data-usage limit within a single monthly cycle.

It will also allow customers to cancel a contract within 45 days without having to pay early cancellation fees, if the contract differs from the original offer.

While the code provides guidelines for ISPs on how to properly serve their customers, the CCTS can resolve customer complaints if they believe ISPs are not following the guidelines. Consumers can file complaints on the CCTS website.

The CRTC has previously implemented a wireless code of conduct in 2013 and a television service provider code in 2017.

Ian Scott, chair and CEO of the CRTC, said an internet code was a natural followup.

The CCTS releases an annual report that includes data related to complaints received from Canadian telecom and TV customers, and the 2017-to-2018 report noted a 56-per-cent increase in internet complaints over the previous year.

"As we looked at the numbers both from the CCTS and our own internal numbers, it was clear that the number of complaints were going up," Scott said.

Late last year, the CRTC consulted with Canadian consumers and ISPs to see if the proposed internet code was needed, and in February Canadians were invited to share challenges they'd had with their ISPs.

Scott said contract clarity was one of the biggest concerns they received from Canadians.