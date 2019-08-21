Skip to Main Content
Business

CRTC scraps plan to mandate lower wholesale internet rates

In a victory for Canada's large internet and phone companies, the CRTC has reversed a 2019 decision to drop wholesale internet rates.

Decision a win for big incumbents with fibre optic networks

David Paddon · The Canadian Press ·
The CRTC has reversed a 2019 decision to lower the rates that incumbent telecoms can charge smaller companies to use their networks. (Cole Bennetts/Bloomberg)

In a victory for Canada's large internet and phone companies, Canada's telecommunications regulator has reversed a 2019 decision to drop wholesale internet rates.

The CRTC says it made errors when it ordered major phone and cable companies to slash their wholesale internet rates in 2019.

The commission says most of the temporary wholesale rates set in 2016 remain in effect, except for a mark up charged by phone companies

The ruling follows years of regulatory filings and political lobbying by Canada's internet companies, who are divided between the buyers and sellers of wholesale capacity on the country's internet networks.

TekSavvy, Distributel and other independent internet providers say they've been overcharged for years — a position that was supported by the CRTC's decision in 2019.

Bell, Rogers and other regional phone and cable companies defend the rates they've charged since 2016 and say the CRTC's 2019 rates would have them selling at a loss.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now