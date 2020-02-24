Skip to Main Content
Cannabis company Cronos says financial results will be delayed, without explanation
Cannabis company Cronos says financial results will be delayed, without explanation

Shares in Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. lost more than 7 per cent on Monday as the company announced it will delay the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results — without explaining why.
Cronos was supposed to reveal its latest earnings on Thursday but the company says there will be a delay. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

"The company has had a delay in the completion of its financial statements and will make a further announcement in a subsequent press release to schedule the date and time of the earnings conference call," Cronos said in a press release Monday, without elaborating.

Cronos was supposed to reveal its latest financial performance numbers on Thursday.

Cigarette company Altria invested $2.4 billion into Cronos in late 2018 for a 45 per cent stake in the company. Based on its price on the stock market at the moment, the entire company is currently worth about $2.3 billion.

