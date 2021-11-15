The year is not yet over, but the Canadian Real Estate Association says 2021 was the busiest year ever for Canada's housing market, with average selling prices climbing to new highs, too.

The group that represents more than 100,000 realtors across the country said in a release on Monday that the average selling price for a home that sold on the group's Multiple Listings Service was $716,585, an increase of 18 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier.

It's not just prices that are heating up, either. Sales increased by more than 8 per cent in October from September's level. The selling surge means that 581,275 homes have changed hands during the month. That's already more than the previous annual record of 552,423 — and there's still two months to go.

"After a summer where it looked like housing markets might be calming down a bit, October's numbers suggest we might be moving back toward what we saw this Spring, with regards to current market demand and supply conditions," CREA chair Cliff Stevenson said.

WATCH | How blind bidding is affecting Canada's real estate market:

Would an end to blind bidding help Canadian home buyers? 8:18 With concerns about affordability and transparency plaguing Canada’s housing market, some say an end to blind bidding is the solution. But the real estate industry says a ban isn’t the way to go. 8:18

New listings are being snapped up almost as fast as they come up, "which is why it's not surprising prices are also re-accelerating," Stevenson said. "We need to build more housing."

Low interest rates continue to fuel boom

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, fear and uncertainty slowed the housing market to a crawl. But ever since the summer of 2020, Canada's real estate market has been on fire, shattering numerous records along the way.

Policy-makers at the Bank of Canada slashed interest rates to record lows to stimulate the economy, and one of the biggest impacts of that move has been to cause mortgage debt to explode.

Jivan Sanghera, principal broker at Circle Mortgage Group in Burlington, Ont., says the buying frenzy is starting to change the way buyers and sellers fundamentally think about the market.

"There as a time and a place that some people may remember where you were able to see a house more than once before you even considered making an offer," he said in an interview with CBC News. But in many markets across the country, that mentality has been replaced by one where buyers who have already lost out on multiple previous offers are coming in with all they've got.

"It's really like an inferno where people are just either running to the flame or away from it."