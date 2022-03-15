The price of the average Canadian home hit $816,720 in February, its highest level on record, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

The group, which represents 100,000 realtors across the country, said Tuesday that it was the second-busiest February ever for home selling, just behind the all-time high hit last year.

Nearly 60,000 homes changed hands during the month, and a surge in new listings in the latter half of the month suggests that momentum may carry over into strong sales in March, too.

The $816,720 average selling price is an increase of 20 per cent compared to last year's level.

CREA says the average selling price can be misleading since it is skewed by sales in big expensive markets like Toronto and Vancouver, so it tabulates a second number, known as the House Price Index, to adjust for the volume and type of housing being sold.

But that metric also rose at its highest pace on record, up 29 per cent since last year.

More to come.