Record home sales expected this year, CREA says amid February increase

The Canadian Real Estate Association said its outlook suggests home sales will remain strong this year, resulting in a record number of sales, but then start to cool in 2022.

The updated outlook came as CREA says home sales in February were up 6.6 per cent compared with January and up 39.2 per cent compared with a year ago.

The actual national average home price in February was a record $678,091, up 25 per cent from a year earlier.

The association said it expects nearly 702,000 properties to trade hands through Canadian MLS systems this year, compared with 551,262 in 2020. Home sales are forecast to be around 614,000 units in 2022.

Meanwhile, the national average home price is forecast to rise by 16.5 per cent on an annual basis to just over $665,000 in 2021 and $679,341 in 2022.

Housing starts slowed last month

Earlier, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said the annual pace of housing starts in February slowed compared with January.

The housing agency said the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts for February fell to 245,922 units compared with 284,372 in January.

The drop came as the annual pace of urban starts fell 14 per cent in February to 231,042 units, as the pace of starts of apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects fell 15.8 per cent to 163,757.

The annual pace of urban starts of single-detached homes fell 9.3 per cent to 67,285.

CMHC estimates the annual pace of rural starts at 14,880 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts was 242,777 in February, down from 244,963 in January.