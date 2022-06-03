Real estate slowdown continues, with average price down 22% since February
The average selling price of a Canadian home that sold in August was $637,673, a number that has fallen by more than a fifth since February.
Central bank started raising rates in February
The average price of a Canadian home sold in August was $637,673, a number that has fallen by more than 20 per cent since February.
The Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday that the number of homes that sold on the realtor group's MLS system has now fallen for six months in a row, since the Bank of Canada began to raise interest rates in March.
Home sales are down by 24 per cent from this time last year. And the average selling price has lost almost $200,000 since hitting an all-time high of $816,720 in February.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?