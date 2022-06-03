Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Real estate slowdown continues, with average price down 22% since February

The average selling price of a Canadian home that sold in August was $637,673, a number that has fallen by more than a fifth since February.

Central bank started raising rates in February

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
After being red hot through most of the pandemic, Canada's housing market has cooled down significantly since the central bank started raising the cost of borrowing. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The average price of a Canadian home sold in August was $637,673, a number that has fallen by more than 20 per cent since February.

The Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday that the number of homes that sold on the realtor group's MLS system has now fallen for six months in a row, since the Bank of Canada began to raise interest rates in March.

Home sales are down by 24 per cent from this time last year. And the average selling price has lost almost $200,000 since hitting an all-time high of $816,720 in February.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pete Evans

Senior Business Writer

Pete Evans is the senior business writer for CBCNews.ca. Prior to coming to the CBC, his work has appeared in the Globe & Mail, the Financial Post, the Toronto Star, and Canadian Business Magazine. Twitter: @p_evans Email: pete.evans@cbc.ca

