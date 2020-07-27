Skip to Main Content
Government extends 2019 tax payment deadline to September
Business

Government extends 2019 tax payment deadline to September

Anyone who owes the federal government taxes will now have until the end of September to pay as the Canada Revenue Agency has moved the deadline for individuals, corporations and trusts that had various deadlines through the month.

CRA had extended deadline to file, now won't impose late payment penalties until September

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's tax agency won't impose late fees for anyone who owes back taxes for the 2019 tax year until September 2020. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Anyone who owes the federal government taxes will now have until the end of September to pay.

The Canada Revenue Agency says the payment deadline has been moved to Sept. 30 for individuals, corporations and trusts that had various deadlines through the month.

Penalties and interest on owed taxes on a 2019 return will accrue if payments aren't made by the new deadline.

The Liberals extended the tax payment deadline from the end of April in a bid to keep more money in the economy as it went into a sharp downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal estimates put the short-term price tag on the delay at $55 billion, which the government would then recoup once the new deadline hit.

Anyone who doesn't file their income taxes on time could be cut off from income-tested benefits like the Canada Child Benefit, or have to repay some of the money from those benefits if there's a large change from the previous tax year's return.

Low-income seniors who receive the guaranteed income supplement have to file their returns by Oct. 1 to avoid an interruption in benefits.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now