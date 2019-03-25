CRA's online site down

Skip to Main Content
The Canada Revenue Agency says its online systems have gone down, and it isn't saying when they will be back.

The CRA tax site is down and no estimate is given of when it will be restored. (CBC)

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says its online systems have gone down, and it isn't saying when they will be back.

The agency is apologizing in a tweet for the cut in services this morning, saying officials are looking into the "technical issues."

Some Twitter users say the CRA's services appear to have been down since last night.

Currently, both the "My Account" and "My Business Account" log-in pages come up with notices that they are unavailable.

Both are used heavily at this time of year for Canadians filing their taxes.

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30.

