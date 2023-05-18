Content
Canada's Competition Bureau sues Cineplex for allegedly advertising misleading ticket prices

The bureau alleged in a Thursday media release that Cineplex is breaking the law after an investigation found consumers can't buy movie tickets online at advertised prices because there is an additional mandatory fee of $1.50 for booking online.

The Competition Bureau of Canada says it's suing Cineplex and alleged in a Thursday media release that the theatre chain is breaking the law after an investigation found consumers can't buy movie tickets online at advertised prices because there is an additional mandatory fee of $1.50 for booking online. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Competition Bureau says it's suing Cineplex for allegedly advertising misleading ticket prices.

The bureau alleged in a Thursday media release that Cineplex is breaking the law by adding a fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online.

It says an investigation found consumers can't buy tickets online at advertised prices because there is an additional mandatory fee of $1.50 for booking online.

The bureau alleges that this is an example of misleading drip pricing, also known as a junk fee. It notes that recent amendments to the Competition Act explicitly recognize drip pricing as a harmful business practice.

It says any additional fixed charges or fees are false or misleading under the law unless they are imposed by the government, such as sales tax.

