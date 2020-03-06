Toronto's Collision tech conference with 30,000 attendees goes online-only on COVID-19 fears

Organizers of the Collision conference say they are cancelling the in-person component this year amid concerns around a novel form of coronavirus.

The annual tech conference was due to be held in Toronto in June, but organizers say it will instead run a livestreamed version of the talks the conference was set to host.

Organizers said in a statement that their decision was difficult, but made out of an abundance of caution given the size and scope of the event.

Collision says next year's conference will be hosted in-person and will count as the second of three years it had planned to be held in Toronto.

Collision draws about 30,000 attendees from all over the globe and this year was due to feature high-profile speakers from Uber, Sidewalk Labs, Patagonia, PayPal, Mailchimp and more.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was disappointed by the news, but is committed to working with the organization and making sure the online component and the conference next year runs smoothly.