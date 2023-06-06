Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·Breaking

First Binance, now Coinbase: SEC accuses crypto trading platforms of being illegal

On Tuesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase Inc., the largest U.S. crypto asset trading platform, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator.

Shares in Coinbase plunge 16%

Thomson Reuters ·
Coinbase booth at Paris blockchain show is shown.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused America's largest crypto trading platform, Coinbase, of operating illegally on Tuesday. (Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued Coinbase Inc., the largest U.S. crypto asset trading platform, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said that at least since 2019, Coinbase has operated as an unregistered broker by handling cryptocurrency transactions, evading the disclosure requirements meant to protect investors.

The SEC also said Coinbase operated as an unregistered broker through Coinbase Prime, which routes orders to Coinbase's platform and other platforms, and Coinbase Wallet, which lets investors access liquidity outside Coinbase's platform.

"Coinbase's alleged failures deprive investors of critical protections, including rulebooks that prevent fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine inspection," SEC chair Gary Gensler tweeted.

Shares of Coinbase fell 16 per cent in pre-market trading after the lawsuit was filed. Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC sued Coinbase in Manhattan federal court one day after the regulator sued Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now