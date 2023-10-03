The commute home was put on hold Tuesday afternoon for tens of thousands of people in Ontario using GO Transit because of a Canadian National network-wide system failure affecting all rail corridors.

Metrolinx, the parent company of GO Transit, later said it was "beginning to slowly resume service," but there will be "continued cancellations and potentially delays this evening."

Trains were being held at the nearest stations due to the system failure, Metrolinx said, which also affected Via Rail and UP Express airport train service from Toronto's Union Station to Pearson International Airport.

GO Transit is the regional public transit service for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. Its trains and buses serve a population of more than seven million people across more than 11,000 square kilometres, according to GO's website.

Metrolinx said it was working with CN to resolve the issue and urged passengers to make alternative travel plans, or consider travelling later in the evening, when trains and buses were expected to be less busy.

"Our top priority is getting people home from Union Station, which is very busy tonight. We are beginning to run outbound trains from Union Station about every 30 minutes. You can see departure information from Union Station here," Metrolinx said in a statement.

"For customers travelling into Union Station tonight, service will be less frequent but should be between 30 to 60 minutes," Metrolinx spokesperson Andrea Ernesaks said.

"CN is currently experiencing an internet connectivity issue," the company said in a statement.

There is no indication it is a cybersecurity problem, CN said.

"We are working to get all services up and running safely and efficiently."