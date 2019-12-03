Skip to Main Content
CN Rail expects smaller profits in wake of strike
Business

CN Rail expects smaller profits in wake of strike

Canadian National Railway Co. is cutting its profit guidance in the wake of an eight-day strike by 3,200 workers that brought the railway to a near halt.

Canadian National Railway estimates strike reduced earnings by 15 cents per share

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian National locomotives are seen Monday, February 23, 2015 in Montreal. Canadian National Railway Co. has adjusted its profit expectations by about 15 cents per share following a weeklong strike. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canadian National Railway Co. is cutting its profit guidance in the wake of an eight-day strike by 3,200 workers that brought the railway to a near halt.

The railway says it is now targeting 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in the low to mid single-digit range compared with last year's adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.50.

The company had earlier expected adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in the high single-digit range.

CN estimated the strike reduced its earnings per share by about 15 cents.

The railway reached a tentative agreement last week with Teamsters Canada to end the longest rail strike since 2012.

The dispute halted shipments, triggered layoffs and disrupted industries across the country.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories