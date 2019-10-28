3,000 CN Rail workers ready to strike Nov. 19 if no deal reached
Workers give an overwhelming strike mandate, talks resume in Nov. 12 with mediators
Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have threatened to launch a strike in three weeks after six months of negotiations.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference disclosed Monday that its 3,000 members voted 99.2 per cent last month in favour of a strike.
A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19, after the union provides at least 72 hours' notice.
The union is trying to put pressure on the Montreal-based railway ahead of a resumption of negotiations with the help of federal mediators on Nov. 12.
The workers, who are mostly located in major urban centres across Canada, have been without a contract since July 23.
CN Rail lowered its forecasts last week by pointing to a deterioration in North American rail demand and a further slowdown in the economy.
"CN remains committed to working with the TCRC and is optimistic that an agreement will be reached," said a CN Rail spokesman.
