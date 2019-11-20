Toronto-based law firm Diamond & Diamond is spearheading a $500 million class action lawsuit against various Roundup makers, including pharmaceutical company Bayer, the owner of Roundup maker Monsanto.

Roundup is a weed killer that contains glyphosate, a herbicide chemical often used by homeowners to treat their lawns.

There have been many lawsuits filed across North America alleging that glyphosate can cause health problems, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

In the United States alone, there have been about 18,000 lawsuits filed against the makers of Roundup.

Diamond & Diamond is calling this Canada's largest class action lawsuit against Roundup makers. There are currently more than 60 individuals named as plaintiffs, but the firm said they believe thousands may have been affected.

This year there have already been class action lawsuits against Roundup manufacturers in B.C., Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The plaintiffs and their representatives are planning to outline the claim to media at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.