Moviegoers could be paying a little extra to see a film at a Cineplex theatre this summer.

Canada's largest film exhibitor said it has introduced a new $1.50 booking fee that applies to each ticket purchased through its mobile app and website.

The move comes as the company said it needs "to further invest and evolve our digital infrastructure."

However, not everyone will have to pay the new service charge.

Cineplex Inc. said purchases made in-person at the box office, ticket kiosks, or concession stands will not be subject to the fee, while members of the Scene Plus rewards program will pay a reduced $1 per ticket.

Subscribers to CineClub, the company's monthly subscription program, will have the fee waived entirely.

More to come