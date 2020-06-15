Skip to Main Content
Cineplex planning tentative reopening of some theatres as of June 26
Cineplex Inc. is inching towards a gradual reopening of its Canadian movie theatres, starting with six locations in Alberta later this month and more across the country in early July.

Cineplex theatre have been closed since March but the company will tentatively try to reopen some of them soon. (Cineplex)

Canada's largest movie exhibitor says it plans to begin showing movies in the province on June 26.

The company then hopes to reopen on July 3 in as many other markets across the country as government and health authorities allow.

The rollout will introduce a number of new measures, including reserved seating in all auditoriums to ensure physical distancing between moviegoers, and staggered showtimes to reduce congestion in its theatre lobbies.

Cineplex says it's already going forward with "measured operations" at the Rec Room — a chain of locations serving food, drink and amusements — in Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.

On Friday, Cineplex's $2.8-billion acquisition by U.K.-based theatre chain Cineworld PLC fell through, with both sides claiming the other breached its contract and promising to pursue legal action.

