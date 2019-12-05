CIBC reports 6% drop in net profit in Q4
CIBC drew an impairment charge for the sale of its stake in Barbadian bank
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says it had $1.19 billion of net profit in the fourth quarter, down six per cent from the comparable period of 2018, as adjusted earnings came in below analyst estimates.
Among other things, the quarter was negatively affected by a $135-million goodwill impairment charge related to the expected sale of CIBC's controlling interest in FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd.
CIBC's net profit amounted to $2.58 per share while adjusted earnings were $2.84 per share.
In last year's fourth quarter, CIBC had $1.27 billion of net income, or $2.80 per share, and $3 per share of adjusted earnings.
Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 was $4.77 billion, up from $4.45 billion in last year's fourth quarter and above analyst estimates.
Analysts had estimated $3.06 per share of adjusted profit and $4.72 billion of revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.