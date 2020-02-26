Skip to Main Content
CIBC hikes dividend as profits rose last quarter
Business

CIBC hikes dividend as profits rose last quarter

CIBC raised its dividend as its first-quarter profit topped expectations, boosted by strength in its capital markets and Canadian personal and small business banking operations.

4th big bank to report earnings continues trend of higher than expected profits

The Canadian Press ·

CIBC raised its dividend as its first-quarter profit topped expectations, boosted by strength in its capital markets and Canadian personal and small business banking operations.

The big bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per common share, up from $1.44 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as CIBC reported a profit of $1.21 billion or $2.63 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $1.18 billion or $2.60 per diluted share a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses totalled $261 million, down from $338 million in its first quarter a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $3.24 per diluted share, up from $3.01 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.99 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

With files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|