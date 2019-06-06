China will fight to end if U.S. escalates trade tensions
China will fight to the end if the United States decides to escalate trade tensions, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, as President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to levy additional tariffs on $300 billion US of Chinese goods.
U.S. president has threatened billions in new tariffs
The United States' use of "ultimate pressure" has caused serious setbacks to trade negotiations, and the future direction of talks would depend on Washington, Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesperson, said at a weekly media briefing.
China will have to adopt the necessary countermeasures if the United States decides to unilaterally escalate trade tensions, Gao said.
