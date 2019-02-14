China, U.S. open trade talks as Beijing says exports rebound

U.S. and Chinese negotiators have opened talks on a vexing trade war as Beijing reported its exports rebounded in January despite tariff hikes by President Donald Trump.

Economists and business groups say the two days of negotiations that started Thursday allow too little time to resolve the array of disputes under discussion. They say Beijing hopes to persuade Trump that enough progress is being made to forestall more tariff hikes.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his Chinese counterpart, Vice-Premier Liu He, shook hands at the start of the meeting at a government guesthouse but said nothing to reporters.

Customs data released Thursday showed China's exports rose 9.1 per cent in January from a year earlier, recovering from December's 3.5 per cent decline. But imports of U.S. goods plunged 41 per cent.