China will consider buying more U.S. farm goods, as trade talks set to resume
A government spokesman says Chinese companies have expressed willingness to import U.S. farm goods as envoys prepare to meet next week for talks aimed at ending a tariff war. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in Washington the countries will hold two days of talks soon.

The Associated Press ·
In this May 8, 2019, photo, people walk by a display boards featuring the U.S. and Chinese flags in a special trade zone in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. A government spokesman says Chinese companies have expressed willingness to import more U.S. farm goods. (Chinatopix/The Associated Press)

The Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, confirmed officials will meet in Shanghai on Tuesday for the first face-to-face talks since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations.

Gao said Thursday that Chinese importers will negotiate with U.S. suppliers of farm goods, though he said the purchases weren't connected to next week's talks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in Washington that he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would hold two days of talks with Chinese officials.

