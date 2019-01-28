U.S. to announce criminal charges in China-related case

The U.S. Department of Justice says it will announce a "China-related law enforcement action" this afternoon that involves criminal charges.

The department didn't specify the purpose of the announcement, but it may relate to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is currently free on bail in Vancouver as the U.S. seeks her extradition.

CBC News will carry the announcement live at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, New York prosecutors, and representatives of Homeland Security and the FBI are among those who will be present at the announcement.

The U.S. has said it wants to try Meng in the U.S. on allegations of fraud, including using a shell company to skirt American sanctions against Iran.

She was arrested in Vancouver Dec. 1 while en route from Hong Kong to Mexico.