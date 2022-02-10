Automakers in Canada are cutting some production lines and bracing for continued disruptions as convoy blockades at U.S. border crossings worsen an industry-wide parts shortage.

Shipping delays are rippling through the economy amid ongoing protests against COVID-19 measures that have idled Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, linking Windsor, Ont., and Detroit.

Ford Canada is running its plants in Oakville, Ont., and Windsor at reduced capacity, while Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada says all three of its lines have been impacted.

Stellantis, maker of Chrysler and Dodge vehicles, and Honda Canada are up and running after curbing manufacturing capacity Wednesday due to border delays.

A protest against vaccine mandates that's blocking traffic at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing near Windsor, Ont., could have ripple effects on the economy if it continues.

The temporary production outages come as carmakers grapple with other pandemic-related supply chain challenges, including a semiconductor shortage that has hampered the new car market.

The backlogged Ambassador Bridge — the busiest crossing in North America — typically handles about 7,000 commercial vehicles a day carrying goods traded between Canada and the United States.