Marriott, Citigroup among companies pausing U.S. political donations after Capitol siege

Businesses are rethinking political contributions in the wake of the deadly U.S. Capitol siege by President Donald Trump's supporters on Wednesday.

American Express and Dow on Monday became the latest companies to say they will halt donations to lawmakers who did not support the certification of president-elect Joe Biden's win last week.

Amex chair and CEO Stephen J. Squeri said in a statement that "last week's attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our" values and said its political action committee will not support them.

American Express said it has not contributed to senators who backed electoral college objections, but previously made contributions to 22 of the 139 House members who voted for the objections.

Trump supporters breached security and violently entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress debated the 2020 electoral vote certification. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

A Dow spokesperson said Monday the company "is immediately suspending all corporate and employee political action committee contributions to any member of congress who voted to object to the certification of the presidential election."

The company said the "suspension will remain in place for a period of one election cycle (two years for House members; up to six years for Senators)."

On Sunday, Citigroup said it is pausing all federal political donations for the first three months of the year.

In a memo to employees Friday, Citi's head of global government affairs, Candi Wolff, said, "we want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law.

"We support engaging with our political leaders even when we disagree, and our PAC is an important tool for that engagement," Wolff wrote, adding that the company in 2019 donated $1,000 US to the campaign of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who represents Missouri, a state in which Citi has a lot of employees.

In all, Citi's political action committee donated $742,000 to federal candidates in 2019-2020, according to OpenSecrets, a group that tracks political donations. Of this, $413,500 — or about 56 per cent — went to Republicans and the rest to Democrats.

Unlike other companies, Citi says it is pausing all federal contributions. Medical device maker Boston Scientific said Sunday it is doing the same while it reviews its approach to political donations. The company said it believes in "respecting the integrity of the democratic process, the election outcome and the peaceful transition of power."

Blue Cross Blue Shield suspends contributions

Meanwhile, the trade group representing one of the nation's best-known health insurance brands said it's suspending political contributions to lawmakers who voted last week to reject the electoral college results that cemented Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the November election.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association represents 36 regional and local insurers who use the brand, together covering about one in three Americans.

In a statement, Kim Keck, the group's CEO and president, said it will continue to support lawmakers and candidates in both political parties who "will work with us to build a stronger, healthier nation."

Marriott, the world's largest hotel company, said Sunday it has taken "the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration" and will pause political donations to those who voted against certification of the election.

The company's PAC has donated $108,500 to Democrats and $89,500 to Republicans in the 2019-2020 federal election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

Morgan Stanley confirmed that the bank is withholding contributions from its political action committee to lawmakers that did not to certify Biden's win but said there is no specific time frame.

Ford Motor Co said Monday its political action committee was "for now" halting all political donations as it reviewed events over the past year.

Commerce Bank said it had suspended all support for officials "who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power."