Canopy Growth to hire new CEO by end of year: chairman
Business·New

Canopy Growth Corp.'s chairman says it expects to complete its search for a new chief executive officer by the end of the year. The comments came at the cannabis company's annual shareholder meeting in Toronto Tuesday, the first to be held since its co-founder Bruce Linton was terminated in July.

The Canadian Press ·
Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin, is photographed during an interview in Toronto on September 5. Zekulin, who had previously been co-CEO alongside Bruce Linton, has said he would stay on until a suitable replacement for Linton was found. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

Canopy Growth Corp.'s chairman says it expects to complete its search for a new chief executive officer by the end of the calendar year.

John Bell adds that the "robust" search is already underway with a number of "well-seasoned" candidates.

Bell's comments came at the cannabis company's annual shareholder meeting in Toronto today, the first to be held since its co-founder Bruce Linton was terminated from his role as co-CEO in July after its biggest shareholder Constellation Brands said it was disappointed in its latest earnings.

Its current chief executive Mark Zekulin, who had previously been co-CEO alongside Linton, has said he would stay on until a suitable replacement was found.

Zekulin told shareholders at the meeting that it was his choice to leave, and it was a "natural progression" for new leadership to drive things forward.

Meanwhile, Linton on Tuesday announced his next moves, which include advisory roles in three companies including U.S.-based dispensary company Gage Cannabis Co. and Australia-based Mind Medicine Inc., which is focused on psychedelic-assisted medicines.

