Canopy Growth names Constellation Brands executive as new CEO
Founding employee Mark Zekulin to step down from CEO and board position
Canopy Growth Corp. has named a veteran Constellation Brands executive as its new chief executive.
The cannabis company says David Klein, the chief financial officer at Canopy's largest shareholder, will replace Mark Zekulin, effective Jan. 14, 2020.
Klein has been serving as chairman of the board at the Smiths Falls, Ont, company, which intends to appoint a new chair once he takes over as CEO.
Zekulin is a founding employee at Canopy and served in a variety of roles including president, then president and co-CEO, and finally as CEO after co-founder Bruce Linton was ousted earlier this year.
Linton's departure came after Constellation said in June that it was "not pleased" with the company's financial results.
Zekulin is expected to step down as CEO and resign his seat on the board of directors of Canopy effective Dec. 20.
