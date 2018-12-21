Canadian wireless prices down, still higher than most G7 countries

An annual snapshot of telecom services taken last summer for the federal government shows a year-over-year decline in Canadian wireless prices but, as usual, most other G7 countries had less expensive packages.

For example, Canadian plans with two gigabytes per month of data cost an average of $75.44 per month when the 2018 survey was conducted in June and July, down from $81.61 per month in 2017.

While the study also compares higher and lower levels of service, wireless plans with 2 GB of data are a good benchmark because they reflect the usage patterns of many Canadians.

By comparison, the Wall Communications report found the average currency-adjusted price in four mid-sized American cities was nearly 20 per cent lower, at $61.26 for plans with 2 GB of data.

Prices for 2 GB plans were even lower in Berlin ($45.80), Paris ($30.91), London ($26.56) and Rome ($21.11). And only Tokyo was more expensive at $81.52 — the only city studied that showed a year-over-year increase.

In Australia — the only non-G7 country covered by the annual study — the currency-adjusted price of $24.70 in Sydney was less than one-third the Canadian average price.