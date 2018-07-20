Teamsters members at CP Rail ratify new contract

Unionized conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. have voted in favour of a new four-year collective agreement.

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), which represents about 3,000 workers at CP, voted 64.7 per cent to ratify the new contract.

The Teamsters said that under the new deal workers will be able to book 48-hour rest periods three times a month instead of twice. The union said the deal also includes improved rest provisions for yard employees.

The deal also includes a nine per cent pay increase over its term, and addresses equity issues, along with improvements to work rules and benefits, the Teamsters said.

"Workers won a fair deal from CP," said Doug Finnson, president of the TCRC, said Friday.

"Moving forward, we hope to continue working with the company to improve job conditions and ease labour relations," Finnson said in a release.

In May, the unionized workers went on strike for just a couple of days before the union and the railway reached a deal with the assistance of federal mediators.

Approximately 25 workers of the Kootenay Valley Railway also ratified a five-year agreement by a vote of 91.7 per cent in favour.

Both of the contracts run until Dec. 31, 2021.

"Achieving a four-year agreement provides certainty and stability for not only employees at CP, but for customers, shareholders, and the broader economy," said CP president and CEO Keith Creel in a statement.

Earlier this week, CP said that service interruptions related to labour negotiations and strike notices knocked down its net income by 10 per cent in the second quarter.