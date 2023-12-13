Canadian debt-to-income ratio narrowed slightly in third quarter, says StatsCan
The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 179.5 per cent in the third quarter from a downwardly revised 179.9 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
National net worth was essentially flat in the third quarter at $18.35 trillion ($13.52 trillion), while national net worth decreased to $453,768 on a per capita basis.
More to come.