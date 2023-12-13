Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·New

Canadian debt-to-income ratio narrowed slightly in third quarter, says StatsCan

The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 179.5 per cent in the third quarter from a downwardly revised 179.9 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Debt-to-income narrowed to 179.5 per cent in the third quarter, agency said

Thomson Reuters ·
A sign reading Statistics Canada is pictured outdoors.
A Statistics Canada building sign is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 179.5 per cent in the third quarter from a downwardly revised 179.9 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 179.5 per cent in the third quarter from a downwardly revised 179.9 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

National net worth was essentially flat in the third quarter at $18.35 trillion ($13.52 trillion), while national net worth decreased to $453,768 on a per capita basis.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now